D K Shivakumar is no Chanakya: LoP R Ashoka

<p>Belagavi: “Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is no Chanakya. Chanakya would never resort to horse trading. The Congress party, which has resorted to horse trading, will be taught a fitting lesson,” Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> told reporters in Belagavi.</p>.<p>Ashoka’s remarks come on the back of the crossvoting controversy in the Council elections, wherein a number of JD(S) and BJP MLAs voted in favour of the ruling party. </p><p>Accusing the Congress of enticing those MLAs facing legal action, Ashoka said, “They were tempted into voting for the Congress. This is not a healthy sign. The Congress, which reproached the BJP for carrying out Operation Kamala in 2019, has shamelessly carried out what can be called Operation Hand.”</p>.R Ashoka urges Bengaluru citizens to write to President, PM, governor on trash 'scam'.<p>Admitting that BJP MLAs had crossvoted in the Council elections, Ashoka said that the party would soon identify the errant legislators. “We will ensure that such MLAs do not contest elections,” said the LoP.</p>.<p>Leaders in the Karnataka BJP will brief the party’s central leadership about the crossvoting controversy, said Ashoka. “We have sought time with the party top brass to discuss this issue. Once the party’s central leadership agrees to hear us, we will go to New Delhi, along with state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, and apprise them of the situation,” he added.</p>.<p>Queried about Vijayendra’s plan to get all MLAs to swear before the Dharmasthala deity, Ashoka said, “We will discuss it with the party leadership, and take a suitable decision”.</p>