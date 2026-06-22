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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar is no Chanakya: LoP R Ashoka

Ashoka said that the party would soon identify the errant legislators. 'We will ensure that such MLAs do not contest elections,' said the LoP.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:38 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:38 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarR Ashoka

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