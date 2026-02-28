<p>Bengaluru: Speculation over a possible leadership change in the ruling Congress in Karnataka intensified after nearly 35–40 MLAs, largely seen as loyal to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, attended a dinner meeting at a private hotel on Thursday.</p>.<p>Though convened to celebrate Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna’s birthday, the gathering triggered talk of factional mobilisation ahead of the post–Budget session phase.</p>.<p>Legislators who attended the dinner said a delegation plans to visit Delhi to seek “clarity” from the party high command on the leadership question.</p>.<p>The meeting follows a recent foreign tour by legislators perceived to be aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who travelled to Australia and New Zealand, further fuelling speculations about a possible power-sharing arrangement.</p>.'High command should end confusion': D K Shivakumar loyalists make fresh pitch for leadership change in Karnataka.<p>Even as the party leadership has remained silent, MLAs warned that continued uncertainty could hurt electoral prospects.</p>.<p>“If the current confusion prevails, our party cannot retain power in the next elections. We have decided to urge the high command to give clarity. This has become a constant irritant. It is difficult for us to face our constituents,” Balakrishna said.</p>.<p>Most attendees were Vokkaliga leaders from the Old Mysore region, pointing to a possible community consolidation.</p>.<p>The presence of several first-time legislators also reflected their expectations after Shivakumar reportedly backed their demand for Cabinet berths, even as Siddaramaiah has ruled out inducting freshers.</p>.<p>Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga said, “CM and DCM are the same to me. The government is running well. But my wish is to see D K Shivakumar become the CM.”</p>.<p>Channapatna MLA C P Yogeshwar confirmed the turnout: “About 30 to 40 MLAs met for dinner.”</p>.<p>Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma said, “Shivakumar is my political mentor. If he becomes CM, I will be happy. I will meet the high command and speak in his favour.”</p>.<p>Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda — who had earlier supported a full term for Siddaramaiah —also attended the meeting. Senior legislator Tanveer Sait cautioned that speculation itself is damaging.</p>.<p>“It is embarrassing for the party. Some claim they have got a green signal that Siddaramaiah will continue for a full term. This creates confusion among party workers,” he said.</p>.<p>PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, considered close to Siddaramaiah, said, “Leaders are free to meet just like we have had dinner meetings earlier. Uncertainty is not good for governance. I met Mallikarjun Kharge and he has given as assurance that clarity will come soon.”</p>.<p>Dismissing attempts to term the event a “show of strength”, Shivakumar said, “Some go to Delhi and some go abroad on personal tours. I urge the MLAs not to go to Delhi for my sake… Some wish to become ministers and there is nothing wrong in it. I will represent their case when I go to Delhi.”</p>