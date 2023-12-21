D K Shivakumar meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks funds

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought financial assistance for various projects, including the proposed tunnel project in Bengaluru and Yettinahole.
He met the Finance minister at the Parliament House.
Shivakumar submitted a memorandum seeking financial assistance for several key projects of the State, including extension of Metro network in Bengaluru, Yettinahole, Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project.