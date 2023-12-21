JOIN US
india

D K Shivakumar meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks funds

He met the Finance minister at the Parliament House.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 20:57 IST

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought financial assistance for various projects, including the proposed tunnel project in Bengaluru and Yettinahole.

Shivakumar submitted a memorandum seeking financial assistance for several key projects of the State, including extension of Metro network in Bengaluru, Yettinahole, Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project.

(Published 20 December 2023, 20:57 IST)
