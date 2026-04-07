D K Shivakumar, Muniyappa blaming Centre for LPG supply due to their dream of becoming Karnataka CM: Pralhad Joshi

<p>Hubballi: Countering Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa for accusing the Union government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-playing-politics-in-lpg-supply-neglecting-south-india-d-k-shivakumar-3959010">discrimination in LPG supply</a>, Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Tuesday said they are doing so due to their dream of becoming the chief minister and the Congress high command's instruction respectively, though they know that the Centre is handling the situation efficiently.</p><p>"When an LPG or crude oil vessel is docked at a port of a particular state, supply is not restricted to that state after processing. Mangaluru refinery is running at 120% of its capacity. Some states don't have ports, and does that mean LPG is not supplied to them? Shivakumar is an experienced politician, and he personally tells us that the situation is being handled well. But, he has now made a statement blaming the Centre, due to his dream to become the CM, and with a fear that Rahul Gandhi may not make him the CM if he appreciates the Modi government," Joshi said.</p>.'Modi's weak foreign policy to blame for LPG crisis': Congress blames PM as chaos ensues in Karnataka Assembly.<p>Claiming that Muniyappa had also lauded the Centre regarding the management of LPG supply, in an online meeting with Union Ministers, Joshi charged that Muniyappa later blamed the Centre in a letter, due to the instruction from Rahul Gandhi and Congress high command. Is getting the seized cylinders released the work of Muniyappa?, he asked.</p>.Centre asks states to double daily supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers.<p>"The number of auto LPG stations of government oil marketing companies is less compared to private stations. The government has not increased the price, but private stations have done that. Therefore, there are long queues in front of government auto LPG stations. I suggested autorickshaw drivers to temporarily shift to petrol, and the state government to give them financial assistance. State government has to regulate private stations that also do not give receipts, and do not display the rate chart," Joshi said.</p><p>Regarding the Assembly elections in four states and a UT, Joshi said the Congress itself is making several states Congress-free under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. "Congress will cross the 100 mark in terms of defeats, and I congratulate Rahul Gandhi in advance," he added.</p>