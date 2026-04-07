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D K Shivakumar, Muniyappa blaming Centre for LPG supply due to their dream of becoming Karnataka CM: Pralhad Joshi

When an LPG or crude oil vessel is docked at a port of a particular state, supply is not restricted to that state after processing, Joshi said.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:11 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarPralhad JoshiLPG cylinder

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