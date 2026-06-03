D K Shivakumar staunch follower of Mylaralingeshwara

<p>Huvinahadagali: State's new Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, known to be a religious, has a long association with Huvinahadagali's Lord Mylaralingaswamy temple, a revered historical pilgrimage centre in the taluk. The new chief minister has donated a replica of a helicopter in silver as an act of expiation to Lord Mylaralingeshwaraswamy. </p>.<p>It was on February 3, 2018, when Shivakumar had arrived to take part in the famous 'Mylaralingeshwara Karanika utsav' in a helicopter. After a few days of his visit to the pilgrimage centre, Shivakumar faced the difficult days of his life-- IT raids. Later, the pilgrimage centre's Dharmadarshi then had inferred that Shivakumar's visit to the pilgrimage centre in a helicopter, after the utsav was inaugurated, had hurt the religious sentiments. This ensued tough days for him, the Dharmadarshi had reasoned, while speaking to the media then.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, later visited the pilgrimage centre on December 18, 2020 and performed Abhisheka to Lord Mylaralingaswamy. Besides, he had donated a replica of a helicopter in silver as an act of expiation to the temple. </p>.<p>The helicopter replica has been kept in the temple's executive officer's office, here. </p>