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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar staunch follower of Mylaralingeshwara

The new chief minister has donated a replica of a helicopter in silver as an act of expiation to Lord Mylaralingeshwaraswamy.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 19:22 IST
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A replica of helicopter made out of silver donated by D K Shivakumar as an act of expiation in Huvinahadagali. 
A replica of helicopter made out of silver donated by D K Shivakumar as an act of expiation in Huvinahadagali. 
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Published 03 June 2026, 19:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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