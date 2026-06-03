D K Shivakumar swearing-in: Governor's residence turns fortress ahead of ceremony

<p>The Bengaluru police have made all necessary arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar</a> as Chief Minister on Wednesday. </p><p>“Necessary arrangements have been made for the important ceremony,” Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>“Arrangements have been made as per the finalised programme. The capacity is limited and fixed in Lok Bhavan and we have received details of entry passes issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). Based on that, we are proceeding further,” he added.</p>.D K Shivakumar era begins in Karnataka today amid Cabinet wrangles.<p>The Commissioner clarified that there would not be any roadshow following the swearing-in ceremony.</p><p>Apart from the city police personnel, Quick Reaction Teams, Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, and Anti-Sabotage Check Teams will be deployed to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.</p><p>Extensive surveillance, including via drones and CCTVs, is in place to keep vigil.</p><p>LED screens have been installed in pre-decided locations to enable public viewing of the ceremony.</p><p>Security personnel will be deployed in these places also. Sources said supporters of Shivakumar are expected to arrive in droves from his home town Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district. “Since the CM-designate has urged his supporters to avoid large gatherings, it is unlikely that we will see increased traffic. Still, arrangements are in place,” a senior police officer said.</p><p>Given that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming for the ceremony, Singh has declared a temporary no-fly zone.</p><p>The no-fly zone will cover a 1-km radius of the KPCC office and 1-km radius of Shangri-La hotel, where Gandhi is expected to stay. The no-fly zone will be in force at KPCC office from 6 am to 10 pm and at hotel from 6 am to 6 pm on June 4. </p>