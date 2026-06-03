Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar swearing-in: Governor's residence turns fortress ahead of ceremony

Apart from city police personnel, Quick Reaction Teams, Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, and Anti-Sabotage Check Teams will be deployed to ensure that no untoward incident occurs.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 05:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 05:19 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us