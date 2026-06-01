D K Shivakumar: The Kanakapura rebel who loved silk shirts

<p>Kanakapura Bengaluru South dist: For the public, D K Shivakumar is a political strategist, a troubleshooter and a powerful minister. But to his relatives, neighbours and residents of his native Kanakapura, 'DKS' remains the energetic, slightly rebellious Rajajinagar boy who loved silk shirts, dominated cross-country races and possessed an uncanny, sharp vision for the future long before entering public life. </p>.<p>In Kanakapura, and the adjoining villages of Kodihalli and Doddalahalli, located about 55 km from Bengaluru, Shivakumar's story is closely tied to the rocky land. People call him 'Bande' (The Rock). At his hometown, people who have known him since he was a young leader say his success comes from his family background, hard work and the changes he brought to the area. </p>.The Kanakapura 'rock': How land of granite shaped D K Shivakumar.<p>Life in the village was tough and fun. Locals share a funny story about the massive well behind the house. The elders would throw the kids into the deep water to force them to learn how to swim. Once, a young Shivakumar started to sink, and his cousin had to pull him out by his hair. He was so scared that he never tried to swim again. </p>.<p>Older villagers say that his grandfather was a very powerful local leader. One old neighbour remembers: "When Shivakumar’s grandfather rode his horse through the village, people were afraid. They would lock their doors and hide. He was a very fierce man. Shivakumar got this fearless and dominant nature from both sides of his family." </p>.<p>His nickname ‘Bande’ came from the granite business that thrived in the region in the mid-1980s. After Kanakapura became famous for its valuable granite stone, big companies moved in and Shivakumar joined the business by managing land and running stone quarries. </p>.<p>Shviakumar's cousin, M Vikram, a retired college principal, recalled childhood memories, painting an intimate portrait of a joint family that grew up together in a bustling household in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar 5th Block. Looking to the future, Vikram believes his cousin is no longer driven by personal ambition or wealth, but by a desire to leave an indelible mark on Karnataka. </p>.<p>"During the 1960s, my father bought a site in Rajajinagar 5th Block and built a home. That house soon became the sanctuary for the extended family's children, brought in from the villages for quality education. It housed me, Dr Pushparaj, MLC S Ravi, and a young DKS," Vikram told DH. </p>.<p>Shivakumar’s time at his first school in the city — the National School —was cut short. "He was a bit of a rebel, full of pundata (mischief), so they gave him a TC (Transfer Certificate) and sent him out," Vikram said. </p>.<p>He then moved to the Carmel School near Bhashyam Circle, later completing his class 10 at Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Rajajinagar 1st Block and his Pre-University (PUC) at HKES in Sadashivanagar. </p>.<p>"During his school days, he was highly athletic. Cross-country races, javelin throw—he was an excellent athlete, no doubt about it," another relative notes. "He was a very smart guy and had a massive craze for pure silk shirts. If you look at any of his childhood photos, he’d be wearing them in vibrant greens and blues." </p>.From Sathanur to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey.<p>The aggressive, short-tempered DKS underwent a transformation over the decades. According to his relatives, he was once fiercely arrogant and rash. The shift toward spirituality began around 1992-1993, following his marriage and a visit to Kukke Subramanya for a Sarpa Samskara ritual, where an encounter with a seer changed his outlook. </p>.<p>"Politicians often look for spiritual counters when they believe rivals are using occult methods (vama marga) against them. Gradually, his faith grew. He began funding temple restorations. He always says 'even if effort fails, prayer never fails'," another relative explained. "Today, he is a changed man. He used to fight with people; now, he looks at voters with the same devotion he reserves for God." </p>