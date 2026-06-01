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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar: The Kanakapura rebel who loved silk shirts

In Kanakapura, and the adjoining villages of Kodihalli and Doddalahalli, located about 55 km from Bengaluru, Shivakumar's story is closely tied to the rocky land.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:49 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKanakapura

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