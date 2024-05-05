D K Shivakumar hits party leader for putting his hand on him, video goes viral

Allauddin Maniar, the Municipal member who was dressed in a yellow shirt, put his hand on Shivakumar's shoulder and received a blow from the Deputy CM.

Maniar, who was posing for a photograph which was being taken by another man who was standing in the front, was then pushed away by a security personnel.

The Deputy CM had arrived in Haveri to campaign for Congress candidate Vinoda Asooti.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, is having elections in two phases for which the counting will be held on June 4.

Polling for 14 seats completed on April 26 and the voting for the left over 14 seats will be held on May 7.

BJP leader Amit Malviya reacted to the video and posted on X saying, "Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar, while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker."

"His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulder, when the latter stepped out of the car."

Malviya wrote in his post, "I wonder why do Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don’t give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members) … Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?"