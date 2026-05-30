Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on June 3 at Lok Bhavan

Addressing a press conference, he said there was a confusion regarding the venue initially but the Governor's House was decided upon eventually.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2026, 10:13 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us