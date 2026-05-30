<p>D K Shivakumar, who is set to be the next chief minister of Karnataka, is set to take oath on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Congress state working president G C Chandrashekhar said on Saturday.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, he said there was a confusion regarding the venue initially but the Governor's House was decided upon eventually. </p><p>"A decision has now been taken that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on June 3," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Chandrashekhar </a>said.</p>.Karnataka Politics LIVE updates | Change of leadership will not alter anything in the state: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi .<p>The MP said the exact time of oath taking ceremony will be finalised and announced later in the day.</p><p>"The swearing-in ceremony on the 3rd will take place at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan," he pointed out.</p><p>Chandrashekhar further said that there were deliberations on booking about 10,000 to 15,000 buses from different parts of the state to bring people to Bengaluru for a large-scale event, but keeping the fuel crisis and the traffic congestion in mind it was cancelled.</p><p>"The swearing-in ceremony should not be extravagant. It should be conducted as simply as possible and should reflect a spirit of work and service rather than display or pomp. The party has taken a decision and issued directions that the event should be conducted in a simple manner," Chandrashekhar said.</p> .<p>He said that Shivakumar would visit each district personally to meet supporters after taking oath rather than inviting them to the state capital. </p><p>He appealed to all party workers and supporters not to make efforts to rush to the venue and cooperate, so that there is no traffic congestion and no inconvenience to the public. </p><p><em>(with DHNS inputs)</em></p>