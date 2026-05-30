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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM on May 31 or June 1

It is believed that caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself will propose Shivakumar as the new CLP leader.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:48 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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