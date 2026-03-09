<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>'s visit to New Delhi has once again triggered speculation, linking it to a possible leadership change in the State after the ongoing Budget Session of the legislature.</p><p>Shivakumar left for the national capital with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> president Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburagi on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, both leaders shared a stage to launch various development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore at Chittapur in the district.</p><p>According to Shivakumar's tour programme shared with the media, he is in New Delhi to attend a private programme. He is scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Monday, according to a <em>PTI</em> report.</p>.Meeting between contractors and CM Siddaramaiah will be arranged soon: D K Shivakumar.<p>Amid the ongoing tussle between him and Shivakumar over the Chief Minister's post, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Saturday asserted that he can continue and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-present-two-more-budgets-if-high-command-gives-opportunity-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-3923083">present two more Budgets if the Congress high command gives him the opportunity</a>.</p><p>"I have presented the highest of 17 Budgets. Breaking records is not important. If people give opportunities, we can present more Budgets. The high command's decision is final. If they want me to continue, I will do it. I will abide by it. I have confidence in the high command," he told reporters in Mysuru.</p>.<p><strong>Shivakumar's supporters to head to Delhi</strong> </p><p>A few legislators loyal to Shivakumar have reportedly expressed their intention to travel to Delhi to urge the party high command to make their leader the Chief Minister, after the Budget Session of the legislature. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 27.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shivakumar is scheduled to host a dinner for all Ministers, Congress MLAs and MLCs on March 10 to mark his completion of six years as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>