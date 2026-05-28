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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar’s likely elevation bodes ill for JD(S) in Karnataka polls

A political analyst said Congress party’s triumph in Old Mysore region in the 2023 polls as evidence of growing support among Vokkaligas for Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:25 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:25 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsH D Deve GowdaJDS

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