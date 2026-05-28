<p>The likelihood of Shivakumar’s elevation to CM’s post spells bad news for JD(S).</p>.<p>The perceptible shift in Vokkaligas’ support to Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, largely prompted by the belief that Shivakumar would be made CM, was cited as one of the main reasons for poor showing of JD(S). The emergence of Shivakumar as dominant Vokkaliga leader could threaten the political future of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s family.</p>.While Congress braces for states' polls, Karnataka deadlock remains.<p>A political analyst said Congress party’s triumph in Old Mysore region in the 2023 polls as evidence of growing support among Vokkaligas for Shivakumar. “In Mandya, Vokkaligas shifted loyalty from JD(S) to Congress,” said the analyst. The Vokkaligas, experts said, are understandably excited at the prospect of a leader from their community occupying the top post. “He has a connect with both rural and urban voters,” said an expert. Deve Gowda’s position as Vokkaliga strongman, however, remains unchallenged, said a few other experts.</p>.<p>“Gowda’s influence will endure for a long period. Shivakumar may not command the loyalty of the entire community, and its support is likely to be divided between the two leaders,” said Chambi Puranik, a political analyst.</p>.<p>The BJP central leadership is likely to project Kumaraswamy as CM candidate in 2028 since the saffron party is keen on securing the support of one of the largest communities, added Puranik.</p>.<p>Senior journalist C Rudrappa said, “The many protests that the former PM led to safeguard Vokkaligas’ interests earned him enduring popularity. However, in the last election, we saw Vokkaligas favour Shivakumar,” he added.</p>.JD(S) merging with BJP, it will help Congress, claims D K Shivakumar.<p>Rudrappa said the 2028 elections would be challenging for JD(S). “It can also impact BJP, which is in an alliance with JD(S). Shivakumar can secure the support of young voters in Vokkaliga community,” said Rudrappa.</p>.<p>“Both Gowda and Shivakumar are round-the-clock politicians, both bridged the urban-rural divide and are street fighters,” he said.</p>