<p>Bengaluru: Congress leader and Bamul president D K Suresh on Monday stated that legislators demanding free IPL tickets was “wrong”.</p>.<p>“Those who wish to watch the match should personally pay and watch it,” Suresh told reporters.</p>.<p>Suresh reminded how the same legislators criticised the IPL, following the stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives.</p>.Karnataka MLAs to get three tickets for IPL matches, two tickets for International tourneys: D K Shivakumar.<p>“Tickets are being given since the beginning. But now, the issue is being used for political propaganda. Even BJP legislators have received IPL tickets. Also, IPL is not a tournament where national team plays. It is a commercial event. So, public representatives should not focus on such matters,” he said. </p>.<p>Responding to a question on shifting the Chinnaswamy Stadium, he said, “Bengaluru needs four stadiums in four directions. Apart from Kanteerava stadium, KSCA and the football stadium, there are no other major facilities".</p>.<p>“As an MP, I had proposed reserving 100 acres for stadiums at Surya City and the project was approved in the Cabinet. A world-class stadium will come up on 50–60 acres. I also urged the deputy chief minister to build a stadium in Shivaram Karanth Layout through BDA. A stadium in Bidadi is under discussion,” he added.</p>