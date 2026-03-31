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D K Suresh against legislators demanding free IPL tickets

Suresh reminded how the same legislators criticised the IPL, following the stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:23 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:23 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIPLD K Suresh

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