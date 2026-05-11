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D Sudhakar: A politician with business acumen

A native of Chitradurga district, Sudhakar won his first election in 2004 from his hometown Challakere on a Congress ticket.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD Sudhakar

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