<p>Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 66, was a prominent leader of the Jain community and is one of the few Karnataka politicians who served as a minister in both Congress and BJP-led governments.</p><p>A native of Chitradurga district, Sudhakar won his first election in 2004 from his hometown Challakere on a Congress ticket.</p> .<p>Following delimitation, when the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Sudhakar shifted his base to Hiriyur.</p><p>Denied the Congress ticket, he contested as a rebel and won the polls in 2008. </p><p>With the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP winning 110 seats (majority mark is 113), the BJP resorted to ‘Operation Lotus’, following which some Opposition MLAs joined the saffron party.</p><p>Sudhakar and other independent MLAs like P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Goolihatti Shekhar also supported the BJP government. </p><p>In the Yediyurappa Cabinet, Sudhakar was the social welfare minister.</p>.<p>Later, when Goolihatti was sacked as a minister, Sudhakar, Narendraswamy and other independents resigned as ministers and were later disqualified as MLAs. Later they were reinstated as MLAs after the Supreme Court verdict went in their favour.</p><p>Returning to Congress later, Sudhakar won twice from Hiriyur in 2013 and 23. In 2016, he was appointed as the chairman of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS). </p><p>He became a minister again in the Siddaramaiah-led government in 2023. Alongside senior Congressman H Anjaneya (also a former social welfare minister), Sudhakar was one of the important contemporary Congress leaders from Chitradurga.</p><p>Sudhakar is credited for his political hold and formidable electoral performances in a region where the Jain community has miniscule numbers.</p><p>Speaking about Sudhakar, Veteran Congressman V S Ugrappa (native of Tumakuru's Pavagada Taluk bordering Challakere) told DH that though Sudhakar hailed from a numerically small community, he won over the dominant communities in his constituency.</p> .<p>“He was a very simple man… Though he was a businessman, he never showed off. He worked as a people’s representative and hence won over the confidence of the people..”</p><p>Speaking to DH, Narendraswamy (Malavalli MLA) recalled Sudhakar as a friendly, humorous, proactive politician who was also an astute businessman.</p><p>“He was successful in various fields like politics, business, cooperative society and so on. This shows how active he was. I don’t know how he got time to be humorous. He was nice with everyone and didn’t have any enemies.”</p><p>Narendraswamy explained that Sudhakar had a political hold over both Challakere and Hiriyur. “He gave equal respect to all religions. He never made senseless talk and never took vague decisions.”</p>