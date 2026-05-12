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D Sudhakar cremated with full state honours

Sudhakar (66) had undergone a knee surgery, but slipped into a coma after developing a lung infection. He was shifted from Manipal Hospital to KIMS Hospital in Electronic City, at Bengaluru, and was declared dead at 3.15 am on Sunday.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 21:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD Sudhakar

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