<p>Challakere (Chitradurga district): The mortal remains of Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar were consigned to flames with full government honours in Challakere on Monday. </p>.<p>Sudhakar (66) had undergone a knee surgery, but slipped into a coma after developing a lung infection. He was shifted from Manipal Hospital to KIMS Hospital in Electronic City, at Bengaluru, and was declared dead at 3.15 am on Sunday.</p>.<p>The body was shifted from his residence to D Sudhakar Stadium at 10 AM and public were allowed pay their homage till 4 pm.</p>.<p>Later, the mortal remains were taken to Jain Muktidhama in a procession. Thousands of people paid their tributes to the departed leader en route. Several Jain seers were also present. </p>.<p>The family members performed rituals as per Jain customs. The police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect. Sudhakar’s son, Suhas, lit the funeral pyre. </p>.<p>AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala described Sudhakar as an asset for the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and most of the Cabinet members were present.</p>