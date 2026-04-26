<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Electronics City to check on his Cabinet colleage D Sudhakar who is on a ventilator following severe lung infection. </p>.<p>Sudhakar, the Hiriyur MLA who serves as minister for planning, programme monitoring & statistics, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Siddaramaiah met Sudhakar’s family members. </p>.Karnataka Minister Sudhakar hospitalised after lung infection.<p>“Sudhakar hasn’t regained consciousness. Doctors will decide (on Sunday),” Siddaramaiah said. “For a lung transplant, he must regain consciousness.” </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said Sudhakar was stable. “He’s on ventilation. All his organs are stable, except his brain that hasn’t regained consciousness. A CT scan will be done on Sunday and doctors will decide based on that,” he said. </p>