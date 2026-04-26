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D Sudhakar yet to regain consciousness: CM Siddaramaiah

Sudhakar, the Hiriyur MLA who serves as minister for planning, programme monitoring & statistics, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 02:14 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 02:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddramaiah

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