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Homeindiakarnataka

D V Sadananda Gowda stakes claim for Rajya Sabha berth, says he has informed party leadership

When asked about the rumours regarding a change in the BJP state president’s post, Gowda stated that such decisions rest entirely with the central leadership.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsRajya SabhaH D Deve GowdaD V Sadananda GowdaKarntaka Politics

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