<p>Mysuru: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda, on Monday, revealed that he is also an aspirant for a Rajya Sabha berth and has already communicated his wish to the party leadership.</p><p>It can be noted that four Rajya Sabha Members from Karnataka are retiring and the Congress can win three of them, while the BJP-JD(S) alliance can win the fourth one. There are talks that retiring Rajya Sabha Member and former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=deve%20gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> should be given another term, given his seniority and wisdom. If the BJP leaders agree to it, the JD(S) would get the seat.</p><p><strong>Aspirant</strong></p><p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Gowda said, “I have already retired from electoral politics. However, I am ready to shoulder any other responsibility the party entrusts to me. I have informed the party high command that I am an aspirant for the Rajya Sabha seat, and I will abide by their decision”.</p><p>Sadananda Gowda was in Mysuru to launch Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahaabhiyan, an internal training programme of the BJP, at Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ashram, on Hunsur Road, in Mysuru.</p><p><strong>BJP state president</strong></p><p>When asked about the rumours regarding a change in the BJP state president’s post, Gowda stated that such decisions rest entirely with the central leadership. “Currently, state president B Y Vijayendra is actively organising and strengthening the party. Once his tenure ends, our leaders will decide, if a change is necessary. I have no personal opinion on this matter,” he clarified.</p>.BJP should decide whether or not it wants to re-nominate Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha: Kumaraswamy.<p>Taking a dig at the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Gowda alleged that corruption is rampant in the state and people are fed up with the administration, so the Congress is trying to divert the attention of the people towards non-issues.</p><p><strong>Attack on Congress</strong></p><p>“If elections are held today, it will be difficult for the Congress to win even 50 seats. Thus, they are opposing everything that the Central government does. The people themselves will teach the Congress leaders a lesson,” he said.</p><p>Gowda mocked the online movement '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cockroach">Cockroach Janata Party</a>'. “If you find cockroaches at home, you apply pesticides. We are currently doing the same to eliminate these cockroaches. This CJP will soon meet its end,” he said.</p>