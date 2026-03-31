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DA case: Special court seeks explanation from three officials for misleading report

The investigating officer has committed blunders in the investigation and left out several assets, the court observed.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:51 IST
Karnataka NewsLokayukta

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