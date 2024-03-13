Karnataka: DA hike for state govt employees

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 38.75 to 42.5% of their basic pay. This will apply to pensioners as well.
This 3.75 percentage point hike will cost the exchequer Rs 1,792.71 crore annually.
The fresh DA hike is applicable from January 1, 2024.
The state government has also hiked the DA by four percentage points from 46 per cent to 50 per cent for staff covered under UGC/AICTE/ICAR and the NJPC pay scales.
The last dearness allowance hike was effected in October 2023, when it went up from 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:40 IST)