Dacoits loot Rs 70 lakh after tying couple in Hubballi

Panic gripped the residents of Hubballi after dacoits tied a couple and looted gold, cash, and a car all worth Rs 70 at Laxmi Layout in Basaveshwar Nagar area on Gokul Road in Hubballi in the wee hours of Thursday.
Businessman Rajnikanth Doddamani and his family members were sleeping in their house on Wednesday night. Around 3:00 am, six to eight robbers entered their house by breaking the window grills, and they directly entered the bedroom of Rajanikant, and threatening him with knives, tied him and his wife with clothes available in their house.
The dacoits threatened to kill them if they made noise and said, they have come to loot their house and they will return without harming them. Later, the dacoits looted 80 grams of gold, and Rs 25 lakh cash from the cupboards, and also decamped with a new car, said police sources.
While the robbery was taking place, four other members of the family were sleeping on the first floor of the duplex house, and they did not know about the incident until a few minutes later. Soon after the incident, they informed the Gokul Road police, who rushed to the spot and started investigation.
Dog squad, mobile forensic team, fingerprint experts, scene of crime (SOC) officer, and top police cops visited the spot and collected evidence.
Known persons?
The CCTV installed at the Doddamani house was defunct for the past one month, and even the house members did not lock the gate on Wednesday night. There are six rooms on the ground floor, and the dacoits entered the house owner Rajanikanth’s room directly.
These all incidents give a clue that they were known persons to the house, or they had studied the house before robbing, said a police officer.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said, they have formed a special team with Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime & traffic), ACP and PI, who are investigating the case and visiting various places to collect evidence.
Car found
Meanwhile, the car of victim Doddamani, in which the dacoits had fled from the spot, was found abandoned near Belagavi. The Hubballi police team visited the spot and recovered the car. It is said the dacoits were speaking in Hindi at the time of crime, and fled towards Maharashtra.
The City used to witness house theft cases, when the owners were out of station. But in this case, the dacoits looted the house by tying the house owner. The incident has triggered fear among the residents of Basaveshwar Nagar and the City.