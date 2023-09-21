Dacoits loot Rs 70 lakh after tying couple in Hubballi

Known persons?

The CCTV installed at the Doddamani house was defunct for the past one month, and even the house members did not lock the gate on Wednesday night. There are six rooms on the ground floor, and the dacoits entered the house owner Rajanikanth’s room directly.

These all incidents give a clue that they were known persons to the house, or they had studied the house before robbing, said a police officer.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said, they have formed a special team with Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime & traffic), ACP and PI, who are investigating the case and visiting various places to collect evidence.