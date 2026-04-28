<p>Kalaburagi: A daily wage labourer working under MGNREGA, identified as one Husenappa Madivala (50) died on Monday afternoon reportedly due to extreme heat. Husenappa collapsed while his attendance photograph was being taken at the work site. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but died enroute.</p><p>Lake development work has been going on in Rallakunta village for the last four days. The labourer collapsed while taking his photograph for attendance after the work. </p>.Rescheduled working hours, rest areas: Labour Ministry rolls out advisory on heatwave protection for workers.<p>Meanwhile, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangh taluk president RangappaYapaladinni complained that officials failed to arrange drinking water supply and shade at the work place as per regulations. Husenappa, who was working in 44-degree temperature, died due to low blood pressure, he added.</p><p>"The district administration advised people not to leave their houses in the afternoon. But, Zilla Panchayat officials are not properly monitoring the shade and water supply at the MGNREGA scheme worksite. Therefore, the labourer died due to the officials' negligence," he charged.</p>.Man dies of ‘heat stroke’ near Bidar in Karnataka.<p>The deceased labourer's family members demanded compensation from the government for his death. They cremated his body on Tuesday without allowing a post-mortem examination.</p><p>"Husenappa apparently died due to low blood pressure. The exact reason for his death can only be known after an autopsy. We cannot decide immediately that he died of heat stroke", Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) medicine department head Dr Basavaraj said.</p>