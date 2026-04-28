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Daily wage labourer working under MGNREGA dies of extreme heat in Kalaburagi, negligence alleged

The deceased labourer's family members demanded compensation from the government for his death. They cremated his body on Tuesday without allowing a post-mortem examination.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:22 IST
Karnataka NewsMGNREGAHeatstrokeDaily wager

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