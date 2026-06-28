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Homeindiakarnataka

Dakshina Kannada achieves 97.2% Pulse polio immunisation, Over 1.3 lakh kids administered vaccine

Puttur registered 102.4 per cent by administering pulse polio drops to 19,725 children against the target of 19,266.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDakshina KannadaPulse Polio

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