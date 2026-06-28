Dakshina Kannada achieves 97.2% Pulse polio immunisation, Over 1.3 lakh kids administered vaccine

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dakshina%20Kannada%20">Dakshina Kannada</a> district recorded 97.2 per cent achievement in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Pulse%20Polio">Pulse Polio</a> Immunisation Drive on Sunday. The target was to administer Pulse polio drops to 1,40,677 children below five years in the district. Of which, 1,36,717 were administered with the vaccine. </p><p>Sullia stood first with 106.2 per cent by vaccinating 8,747 children against the target of 8,238 followed by Belthangady 103.4 per cent by administering drops to 18,080 children against the target of 17487. Puttur registered 102.4 per cent by administering pulse polio drops to 19,725 children against the target of 19,266. Bantwal registered 96.8 per cent while Mangaluru registered 93.1 per cent. </p>.Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar appeals to people to ensure 100% coverage of pulse polio vaccination.<p>A total of 756 vaccination booths were set up for the campaign. In addition, 26 transit teams and three mobile teams operated in Mangaluru city. Transit teams were stationed at bus stands, railway stations, the airport, and major pilgrimage centres and temples such as Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, and Kateel. </p><p>MLC Ivan D'Souza inaugurated the campaign at Government Lady Goschen Hospital. </p><p> Speaking on the occasion, he said that although India has been declared polio-free, it is essential to continue vaccinating children to maintain that status. He urged all parents to ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine without fail. DHO Dr H R Thimmaiah, Lady Goschen Hospital medical superintendent Dr Durgaprasad and others were present. </p>