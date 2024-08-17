Dakshina Kannada admin withdraws ban on trekking

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday withdrew the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife range which comes under Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has stated that trekking to the hilly ranges /peaks in the district, as well as trekking activities, adventure activities carried out by homestays, resorts, and forest department, can now be resumed with necessary precautionary measures.