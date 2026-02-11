<p>Mangaluru: A 19-year-old student allegedly stabbed his minor classmate following a quarrel at a private college within the limits of the Vittal Police Station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a>, on Wednesday.<br><br>According to the police, the suspect, identified as Hemanth (19), and a minor student were friends and classmates. An argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. During the melee, Hemanth allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stabbing">stabbed </a>the minor student in the back with a penknife he was carrying.<br><br>The injured student was immediately shifted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger. Another minor student who attempted to intervene in the fight sustained minor injuries.</p>.Man with multiple cases externed from Dakshina Kannada to Chikkamagaluru.<p>Police have taken Hemanth into custody.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station under Sections 115(1), 352, 109, and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal action is being taken, said the police.</p>