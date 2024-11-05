Dakshina Kannada MP asks officials to prepare comprehensive plan for development of Farangipet railway station

The officials said that the detailed project report (DPR) for the Mangaluru Central Railway Station redevelopment work has been prepared and will be submitted to the Railway through the headquarters. An additional stabling line will be provided at the Mangaluru Central railway station and the work will be executed during the year. The new stabling line will reduce the movement of rakes to Bunder via Pandeshwar level crossing in the city

Further, the officer said that once the Goods shed at Ullal becomes fully functional, the Goods shed at Bunder will be closed fully. Customers are also using the facility at Panambur. The MP directed officials to prepare a concrete plan to shift the goods shed in Bunder to Ullal and Panambur permanently.

On Pandeshwar level crossing, the officials said that there is no feasibility for RuB. MCC executive engineer Naresh Shenoy said that the NITK, Surathkal has been asked to conduct a feasibility report for RoB. The NITK has sought a survey report on the 500 metres radius of the area including water -level in the drains. MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath and MP Capt Chowta asked the MCC to submit the available data to the NITK, to prepare a feasibility study.

Corporator Premananda Shetty said that the width of the road at the level crossing should be widened to facilitate the easy flow of the traffic. The DC asked officials to explore all possibilities to widen the road.