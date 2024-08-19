Dakshina Kannada MP, BJP MLAs demand suo motu case against Congress workers, MLC Ivan D’Souza

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP and Mangalore City South and North MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath and Dr Y Bharath Shetty have demanded the police to book suo motu case against MLC Ivan D’Souza and Congress workers for pelting stones on a bus and injuring a passenger during the Congress protest in Mangaluru on Monday.

The agitation was held against the governor for prosecuting Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA allotment scam.

During the protest, MLC Ivan D’Souza said that a Bangladesh type of situation will be witnessed in the state if Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not sent back from Karnataka. BJP leaders demanded action against MLC for his controversial remark.

“The MLC’s statement is provocative and Congress is conspiring violence in the district.

"City Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal should book a case against the MLC. Whether Congress leaders are getting motivation from anti-nationals in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Capt Brijesh Chowta sought to know.