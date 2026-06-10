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Homeindiakarnataka

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta urges Centre for urgent aid to combat arecanut leaf spot, yellow leaf diseases

Leaf Spot Disease has inflicted extensive damage on plantations across the region.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 20:18 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 20:18 IST
KarnatakaAgriculture

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