Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta urges Centre for urgent aid to combat arecanut leaf spot, yellow leaf diseases

<p>Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has appealed to the Union Government for immediate financial and technical support to help arecanut farmers battling severe outbreaks of Leaf Spot Disease (LSD) and Yellow Leaf Disease (YLD) in coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region.</p> <p>In a letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Lok Sabha member highlighted the widespread damage caused by the two diseases, which threaten the livelihoods of thousands of farmers in Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and other arecanut-growing districts.</p> <p>Leaf Spot Disease has inflicted extensive damage on plantations across the region. While the ICAR–Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) has developed scientific management protocols, their large-scale implementation has been hampered by financial limitations, he said. </p> .Rare 'Tytler's leaf Warbler' bird spotted for first time in Bihar.<p>The MP noted that although the Centre had sanctioned ₹225 crore under a 60:40 funding pattern based on an expert-prepared Detailed Project Report, the funds could not be fully utilised due to restrictive expenditure ceilings under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).</p> <p>Chowta has requested a specific exemption from MIDH expenditure limits and alignment of central assistance with the actual costs recommended by CPCRI scientists to ensure effective disease control on the ground.</p> <p>On the Yellow Leaf Disease front, which affects nearly 16,000 hectares — particularly in Sullia Taluk of Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru — the MP pointed out that the phytoplasma-associated ailment causes progressive decline in palm health and productivity, with no known curative treatment available. </p> <p>He welcomed CPCRI’s recent advances, including the establishment of a modern diagnostic laboratory at Vittal and successful tissue-culture production of YLD-tolerant elite palms.“Large-scale adoption of these technologies, along with high-tech irrigation and balanced nutrient management, requires substantial institutional and financial support,” Chowta emphasised. </p> .Ebola outbreak: Nigeria returnee placed in home quarantine.<p>He urged the Centre to roll out a comprehensive support package for affected farmers.The MP has also invited Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Mangaluru to interact directly with scientists, agricultural experts, and farmers to better understand the ground realities.</p> <p>Arecanut cultivation forms a critical part of the agrarian economy in coastal Karnataka. Capt. Chowta expressed hope that coordinated efforts between the Union Ministry of Agriculture, ICAR, CPCRI, and state agencies would help contain the diseases, protect farmer incomes, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector.</p>