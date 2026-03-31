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Dakshina Kannada MP Chowta urges Centre to address mental health concerns among children

Chowta highlighted that 1 in 7 adolescents face mental health issues.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:03 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannada

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