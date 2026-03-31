<p>New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha member, Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Centre for immediate strengthening of support systems in Anganwadis and early learning centres to address mental health and learning challenges among young children.</p><p>"India has over 16.5 crore children in the 0-6 age group, many of whom attend Anganwadis and pre-primary institutions. However, there is very limited awareness and support for mental health and learning disorders such as ADHD and dyslexia at this stage," he said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour. </p><p>He highlighted that 1 in 7 adolescents face mental health issues, and around 7-8% of children suffer from diagnosable mental disorders, underlining the scale of the issue.</p>.Karnataka govt spooked over fake memo on ending contract staff services.<p>Emphasising the importance of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), he noted that 85% of brain development takes place before the age of six, making early childhood the most critical stage for shaping cognitive and emotional development. For a child, this period lays the foundation for language, behaviour, and learning abilities, and that timely support during these years can prevent long-term challenges and improve outcomes across the education system, he said.</p><p>He urged the Government to introduce trained counsellors or provide specialised training to Anganwadi workers, teachers, and frontline staff, so that children receive timely support during their formative years.</p><p>The Government should take a proactive approach in integrating mental health awareness and support into early childhood care, so that no child is left behind at the very start of their learning journey, he urged.</p>