Dakshina Kannada: PHC doctors raise issue of shortage of nurses, lab technicians

<p>Mangaluru: Doctors serving in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Urban PHCs across Dakshina Kannada district have highlighted severe shortages of nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and ASHA workers as major challenges affecting healthcare delivery.</p><p>During a review meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader at the DC office on Monday, doctors urged the government to address the staffing crisis on a priority basis. They also sought permission to procure medicines locally, stating that the current system of purchasing medicines through an online portal does not always assure quality.</p>.Study flags regional inequality in Karnataka's public health sector .<p>Doctors informed the minister that a PHC requires medicines worth approximately Rs 16 lakh to Rs 18 lakh annually. They expressed concern over delays and limitations in the existing procurement mechanism.</p><p>District Health Officer (DHO) Dr HR Thimmaiah said that eight MBBS doctor posts are vacant among the district's 64 PHCs. Of the sanctioned 64 doctor posts, 38 are filled by permanent doctors, 11 by contract doctors and 11 through the one-year compulsory service programme for MBBS graduates.</p><p>The DHO further stated that only 31 of the 87 sanctioned pharmacist posts have been filled, leaving 56 vacancies. Of these, 26 positions have been managed through outsourced appointments. Similarly, out of 81 sanctioned laboratory technician posts, 31 remain vacant, while 10 have been filled on a contractual basis.</p><p>PHC doctors also pointed out that they spend considerable time updating vaccination and health records on various government portals. They stressed the need for dedicated data entry operators.</p><p>Responding to the concerns, minister Khader assured that vacancies for pharmacists and laboratory technicians would be addressed on a priority basis. He also directed PHC doctors to maintain comprehensive data on patients' suffering from non-communicable diseases.</p><p>A doctor from Thingalady PHC highlighted the lack of ambulance, noting that the taluk headquarters is located about 15 kilometres away. The issue has been repeatedly raised in Gram Sabha meetings. The minister promised to examine the matter and suggested that doctor seek support from local clubs and organisations for ambulance donations. He also directed the DHO to explore assistance from medical colleges.</p><p>A doctor from Padangady PHC said that seven sub-centres come under the PHC and that there is a shortage of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) in these centres.</p><p>Dr Sowjanya of Neriya PHC reported that several key posts in her centre remain vacant. Meanwhile, the doctor in charge of Kollamogru PHC stated that he is currently in charge of four PHCs and that the absence of ANMs has made healthcare delivery increasingly difficult.</p><p>Kumuda, district ASHA mentor, informed the meeting that while ASHA workers were previously assigned at a ratio of one worker per 1,000 people, the norm has now been revised to one worker for every 2,000 people. She added that honorariums have been paid only up to March, while payments for April and May have been delayed due to portal-related issues.</p><p>Khader assured the participants that all issues raised during the meeting would be taken up at a state-level review meeting, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.</p>