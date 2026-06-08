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Homeindiakarnataka

Dakshina Kannada: PHC doctors raise issue of shortage of nurses, lab technicians

Minister Khader assured that vacancies for pharmacists and laboratory technicians would be addressed on a priority basis.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:12 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnataka

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