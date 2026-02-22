<p>Turuvekere (Tumakuru district): A newly married Dalit couple was allegedly forced out of a temple in Turuvekere taluk recently.</p>.<p>On February 19, Puneeth and Pankaja, who had entered wedlock a week before, went to the Adishakti Arasamma temple in Goni Tumakuru village when some people belonging to the Vokkaliga community objected to the couple entering the temple.</p>.Karnataka BJP MLA caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe.<p>Jagadish, elder brother of Pankaja, lodged a complaint at the Turuvekere police station alleging that they were denied temple entry and humiliated in the name of caste.</p>.<p>The police have registered a case against seven people under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and arrested a man.</p>.<p>Revenue officials and police held a peace meeting with villagers on Friday.</p>