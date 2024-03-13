Dalit youth in Karnataka hacks girlfriend's father to death: Report

According to IE, Kamble who was an orphan, had been working as a labourer, and had started his own tea shop about 15 days ago.

A police officer from Bagalkot rural said that Kamble was in a relationship with Patil's daughter, who was an undergraduate.

Patil had discovered their relationship a year ago and had warned Kamble to stay away from his daughter.

However, Kamble and Patil's daughter continued to maintain their relationship secretly. During the investigation, it was leant that Kamble believed that Patil had done some black magic to fail or let down his tea business, fearing that he may elope with his daughter.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Patil was near his residence, Kamble attacked him with a machete and killed him on the spot.

Nevertheless, other angles of the case suggest a probability that as Patil was not in favour of the alliance and that he might have thrashed Kamble upon discovering about the relationship.

Following the murder, the girl refused to meet Kamble, with enraged him due to which he attacked Patil with a machete and killed him.

According to IE, a police officer said, "We arrested Praveen Kamble and produced him before the court. He has been sent to judicial custody."