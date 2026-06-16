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Homeindiakarnataka

Dalits march to DCF Office in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur against eviction bid

Leaders of Dalit organisations attempted to launch an indefinite strike on the DCF office premises and had even erected a tent for the purpose.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkaballapur

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