Dalits march to DCF Office in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur against eviction bid

<p>Chikkaballapur: The Forest Department’s alleged attempt to evict Dalits from agriculture lands they have been cultivating for several decades in Singata Kadirenahalli village of the taluk has drawn sharp criticism from the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS).</p>.<p>Under the leadership of the DSS, the members of the Dalit community on Monday held a foot march from Singata Kadirenahalli to the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Chikkaballapur under the slogan of ‘our land, our right.’ The protesters raised slogans against Forest Department officials and demanded justice.</p>.<p>Leaders of Dalit organisations attempted to launch an indefinite strike on the DCF office premises and had even erected a tent for the purpose. However, the officials reportedly removed the tent, triggering anger among the DSS leaders. A heated exchange ensued between the protesters and the officials.</p>.KIADB steps up land acquisition for industrial project in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.<p>Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey and other senior officials arrived at the spot and held talks with Dalit leaders. The officials assured the protesters that a meeting between Forest Department authorities and Dalit representatives will be held at the DCF office on Tuesday (June 16). Following this assurance, the protest was temporarily withdrawn.</p>.<p>DSS leader K C Rajakanth said that Dalits has been cultivating the land for several decades, but Forest Department officials are now claiming it as forest land and harassing them. He termed the move condemnable.</p>.<p>He stated that in 1972–73, cultivation rights certificates has been issued to Dalits for lands under old Survey No - 67 and new Survey Nos - 81 to 86, and the records have also been duly corrected. Since then, the Dalits have continuously cultivated the land. However, he alleged that Forest Department officials who have no connection with the matter earlier have recently begun harassing poor Dalit farmers and obstructing their farming activities.</p>.<p>Rajakanth demanded that those responsible for harassing Dalits over the land issue be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p>.<p>He alleged that under the pretext of deemed forest classification, the officials are troubling Dalits and farmers of all communities who have been cultivating land in the taluk, and called for an immediate end to such actions.</p>.<p>The leader warned that if justice is not delivered to Dalits at Tuesday’s meeting, the organisations will decide on the future course of action.</p>.<p>Another Dalit leader B V Venkataramana accused the authorities of trying to take away even the small parcels of land officially granted to poor Dalits by the government, while failing to act against actual encroachments on forest land.</p>.<p>G V Gangamma, Srirangappa, Iskulappa, N Paramesh, Muniraju, Chinnappa, Thyagaraju, Karagappa, Y Narayanamurthy and others participated in the protest.</p>