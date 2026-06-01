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Homeindiakarnataka

Danger flagged against excessive usage of groundwater in Karnataka's Tumakuru

According to the study, Gubbi, Turuvekere, and Kunigal taluks fall under the safe category.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:06 IST
Karnataka NewsTumakuruGroundwaterdanger

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