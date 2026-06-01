Danger flagged against excessive usage of groundwater in Karnataka's Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: Experts have raised warnings against the usage of groundwater surpassing the sustainable limits in all the areas except for three taluks in the district. They have considered this as a clear indication of danger.</p>.<p>The geologists of the district groundwater office in association with the Central Groundwater Board and the Directorate of Groundwater, conducted a groundwater assessment study during 2024–25. Scientific evaluations were carried out across various parts of the district to measure groundwater quantity, quality and usage. The study found excessive groundwater exploitation in five taluks.</p>.<p>Groundwater usage has been classified into four categories - safe, critical, semi-critical, and over-exploited.</p>.Water levels in Karnataka’s 14 reservoirs drop to 36%.<p>According to the study, Gubbi, Turuvekere, and Kunigal taluks fall under the safe category. In these areas, less than 70 per cent of the groundwater recharge is being utilised. Hemavathi water flows through these three taluks and lakes and tanks are being filled using Hemavathi water. As a result, most farmers in these areas are not dependent on borewells, leading to lower groundwater usage.</p>.<p>Koratagere has been identified as critical, where 90% to 100% of the recharged groundwater is being used. Pavagada falls under the semi-critical category with 70 per cent to 90% of groundwater recharge being utilised.</p>.<p>In Tumakuru, Chikkanayakanahalli, Sira, Tiptur, and Madhugiri taluks, groundwater extraction has exceeded the recharge level. These five taluks have already crossed sustainable groundwater usage limits.</p>.86 taluks contaminated, Bengaluru over-exploited: Groundwater report.<p>The district’s average groundwater level is also declining. Due to good rainfall in 2024, the average groundwater level improved to 11.64 metres below ground level in 2025, compared to 14.24 metres in 2024. However, between January and March this year, it declined again to 12.38 metres.</p>.<p>A team from the Directorate of Groundwater monitors groundwater levels every month. The water table has been steadily depleting across all taluks. Kunigal had shown improvement last year but this time the groundwater level has fallen to 15.66 metres.</p>