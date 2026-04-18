<p>New Delhi: Udupi-Chikmagalur BJP MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Saturday strongly criticised the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for opposing the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026, and described it as a “dark day” for democracy.</p><p>"The Congress stand on women’s reservation has exposed how personal ego and political prestige have taken precedence over national interest and women’s empowerment,” he told media persons here. </p>.PM Modi links defeat of Women's Reservation Bill to 'foeticide' engineered by Opposition .<p>Poojary held the Congress and other opposition parties responsible for the defeat of the bill, accusing them of “irresponsible behaviour and lack of accountability." </p><p>"By opposing this historic bill, they have insulted the women of the country. They are behaving as if they have achieved a great victory by doing injustice to women,” he added.</p><p>He pointed out that if the bill had been passed, it would have created opportunities for women from SC, ST, Adivasi, and tribal communities as well.</p>.Kota Srinivas Poojary urges Centre to release crop insurance claim amount .<p>“But for the sake of their prestige, they have destroyed this valuable legislation,” he lamented.</p><p>He said Opposition parties against the Women Reservation apprehending losing of their Lok Sabha constituencies. </p><p>Poojary urged the Opposition to rise above narrow politics and support measures that genuinely empower women.</p>