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'Dark day for democracy' : Karnataka BJP MP Kota Poojary slams Congress over defeat of women's reservation bill

Poojary held the Congress and other opposition parties responsible for the defeat of the bill, accusing them of “irresponsible behaviour and lack of accountability."
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 17:19 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsKota Srinivas Poojary

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