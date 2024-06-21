Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan contacted several people soon after murder: Police

Cut-off box - Let law take its own course CM tells colleagues Bengaluru DHNS: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reportedly asked his Cabinet colleagues not to publicly comment on the probe into the case in which actor Darshan is one of the accused. As the chief minister entered the Cabinet hall for the meeting he instructed his colleagues not to comment on the ongoing investigation into the case. “Let the law take its own course” Siddaramaiah is said to have told his colleagues. This is seen as the chief minister’s strategy to ensure that no minister raises this topic in the Cabinet meetings.