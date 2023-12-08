Dasara jumbo Arjuna assisted in capture of six out of nine elephants in operation before his death

"After Dasara, Arjuna was in 'musth' and was resting. But he had to be taken along for the operation at Hassan to put radio collars on nine elephants. We left on November 24 with six elephants including Arjuna, DRFO of Dubaare Elephant camp and a sharpshooter named Ranjan," he said.

"We were supposed to capture nine elephants and put radio collar on three female elephants. We had already captured and put radio collar on three female elephants and three tuskers (out of which one was relocated to Bandipur and two to Nagarahole)," he added.

"As per the SOP, an elephant in 'musth' can be used for an operation when its mahout has confidence in its fitness and capability. Also, it is an added advantage to use an elephant in musth for the operation, as wild elephants tend to move away due to the smell (of the elephant in musth). Also, an elephant which has crossed 60 years of age, should not carry heavy weight but can be used for such operations," Dr Ramesha said.