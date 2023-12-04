Dasara jumbo Arjuna dies during rescue operation in Sakleshpur

Mysuru: Arjuna, the famed jumbo which carried the golden howdah from 2012 to 2019, died after a fight against a wild elephant during a rescue operation, at Yasalur, Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district, on Monday.

The 63-year-old Arjuna had participated in Mysuru Dasara for 22 years.

Saurabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Wildlife Division, confirmed the death of Arjuna.

A wild elephant barged into Arjuna attacking him during the rescue operation. Arjuna collapsed and died, he said.

Arjuna was sent for rescue operation on November 23 from Balle elephant camp to Hassan division, said Harshkumar Chikkaranaragunda, DCF, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The gigantic Arjuna walking majestically, during the Mysuru Dasara procession was a visual treat for lakhs of people gathered to have a glimpse of the jumbos on Vijayadashami.

Arjuna was 2.95 mts tall and weighed around 5,870 kg.

Arjuna was captured in a khedda operation in 1968 from the forests of Kekkanakote in Western Ghats. He was tamed and later took part in Mysuru Dasara procession for several years, including 2023 Dasara.

Arjuna participated in Dasara for 22 years and has carried golden howdah from 2012 to 2019.

He had also carried the golden howdah in 1990, when the then-howdah carrier Drona died of electrocution. He also played the role of 'Nishaane' elephant during Dasara 2023.

He carried the 750-kg golden howdah for seven years from 2012 to 2019, after Balarama.

Arjuna was also known for its bad temper. He was blamed for trampling his mahout Annaiah, when he fell while bathing him, in 1996. Though it was termed as an accident, he was confined at Nagarahole National Park.

However, he was made a Nishane elephant in 2001 and continued till 2011.

He was dropped from the list of howdah elephants following the government's order of retiring elephants above 60 years of age and they should not be used in any rigorous activities. He was succeeded by Abhimanyu.