Dasara jumbos cover 4.8 km procession route with ease, in an hour and 15 mins

The acclimatisation exercise for Dasara jumbos for the Vijayadashami procession on the Dasara Jamboo Savari procession route began on Friday morning.

All eight jumbos which left Mysuru Palace premises via its North gate at 7 am, covered the entire stretch of the 4.8 km procession route or Raja Marga and reached Bannimantap ground 8.15 am. They relaxed a bit there and started heading back towards the Palace from Bannimantap ground at 8.55 am and reached Mysuru Palace premises by 10.02 am.

Led by Abhimanyu who will carry the Golden Howdah, all other male Elephants Gopi, Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Bheema, (new Elephant) Kanjan and female Elephants Varalakshmi and Vijaya lined up and marched along the route.

It was a sight to behold, for Mysureans who lined up on either side of the road near Chamaraja Circle, City bus stand, Sayyaji Rao Road, Highway Circle and Bannimantap ground to watch them. They continued to capture videos, photos of jumbos and with them on their mobile phones.