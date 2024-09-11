Date clash: Home minister G Parameshwara to consult KEA on putting off PSI examinations

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that he would consult with officials concerned and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to take a final call on postponing the exam for the posts of police sub-inspectors since it is clashing with the civil services (main) exam of the UPSC as well as the SSC exam.
After receiving a memorandum from a BJP delegation, Parameshwara said he had been receiving memorandums from candidates as well.
“I will hold a consultation with officials concerned as well as KEA to take a final call on postponement,” he said.
According to him, the department is facing a stiff challenge in running police stations due to shortage of staff. Therefore, there is an urgent need to fill these vacancies.
“If we postpone the PSI exams now, we will not have a suitable date to conduct these exams for the next six months. Therefore, we want to complete the process. Apart from conducting exams for 402 posts, we are in the process of calling for applications to fill another 600 PSI vacancies,” he noted.
After submitting the memorandum, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said KEA had bungled by fixing a date (September 22) that clashes with the UPSC (main) and SSC exams.
“Parameshwara heard our plea and agreed to set the anomaly right by postponing the PSI exams. Doing so will bring relief to over 100 candidates who have qualified for the UPSC main exams,” he said.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:30 IST