Date clash: Home minister G Parameshwara to consult KEA on putting off PSI examinations

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that he would consult with officials concerned and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to take a final call on postponing the exam for the posts of police sub-inspectors since it is clashing with the civil services (main) exam of the UPSC as well as the SSC exam.

After receiving a memorandum from a BJP delegation, Parameshwara said he had been receiving memorandums from candidates as well.

“I will hold a consultation with officials concerned as well as KEA to take a final call on postponement,” he said.