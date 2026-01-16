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Daughter dies at mother’s funeral in Karnataka's Bagalkot

Gangavva Channabasappa Parthanalli, a centenarian and resident of Todalabagi, passed away recently.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 18:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBagalkot

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