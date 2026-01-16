Daughter dies at mother’s funeral in Karnataka's Bagalkot

<p>Jamkhandi: In a tragic incident reported from Todalabagi village in Bagalkot district, a woman died of a heart attack while attending the funeral of her 101-year-old mother.</p>.<p>Gangavva Channabasappa Parthanalli, a centenarian and resident of Todalabagi, passed away recently.</p>.<p>She is survived by five daughters and two sons. Her second daughter, Hanamavva Majaguni (75), a resident of Parthanalli village in Athani taluk, had come to attend the funeral. While grieving and sitting in front of her mother’s body, she reportedly died of a heart attack. She is survived by three sons.</p>