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Davanagere by-polls 2026 | Karnataka Labour minister Santosh accused PM Modi of not storing oil

He said when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, he had made arrangements to store 5.30 metric tons of crude oil.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:38 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressPM ModiOilDavanagere

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