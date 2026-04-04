<p>Davanagere: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad accused Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> of not increasing the storage capacity of crude oil.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he claimed, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>has stored enough oil for a year, Japan stored enough oil for 256 days, while India has only enough fuel for 10 days. </p><p>He said when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, he had made arrangements to store 5.30 metric tons of crude oil. </p>.Gas grandly promised by Modi has remained that — gas: Cong's dig at PM.<p>"He built oil storage tanks in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur in Udupi district. Since 2014, the storage capacity has not been increased by even a single barrel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done nothing but makes speeches for 12 years," Lad said. </p><p>He also stated that crude oil has been purchased from Russia at a discounted rate for five years. </p><p>"Companies owned by Adani and Ambani have refined this oil and exported it to foreign countries. Diesel is being supplied to Bangladesh at a price of Rs 52 per litre. Why is it being exported to Bangladesh at a low price even when there is a shortage of fuel in the country?" He questioned.</p>