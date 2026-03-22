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Davanagere bypoll: BJP accuses Congress of MCC violation by distributing Ramzan food kits

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Jadhav said the food kit contained 5 kg of rice, 1 kg each of pulses, sugar, and mustard and 1 litre of cooking oil.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 15:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressDavanagere

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