<p>Davanagere: BJP leader Yashwantrao Jadhav on Sunday alleged that the Congress workers have distributed food kits to Muslim families in the Davanagere South assembly constituency for Ramzan to lure the voters, violating the model code of conduct.</p><p>Addressing media persons here on Sunday, he said the food kit contained 5 kg of rice, 1 kg each of pulses, sugar, and mustard and 1 litre of cooking oil. "The food kit has photographs late MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, MP Prabha and Congress candidate Samartha Shamanur. The Congress party's symbol ‘hand’ is also on the bag," he explained while opening a food kit.</p><p>He further charged that the kit was distributed to the households of Muslim voters in the constituency on the night of March 20. Congress is trying to win the by-election by luring voters. "This is a clear violation of the election code of conduct. The Election Commission should take immediate action against the Congress candidate, MP and the district in-charge minister," he demanded.</p>.Swarm of bees disrupts Eid prayers, 25 injured in Karnataka’s Davangere.<p>He explained that the Ugadi festival was celebrated a day before Ramzan. There are poor Hindu people too. But no such food kit was distributed to Hindu families on the occasion of Ugadi festival. "This is just one example of Congress party's appeasement politics," he alleged.</p><p>He said "We have faced four elections against the Shamanur family. This family's practice is to win elections using money, women and muscle power. The Congress 'B' form was also obtained in the auction. A division has been created in the Muslim community that demanded the ticket. It has created an illusion among the minorities that there will be trouble if the BJP wins," he alleged.</p><p>District BJP President N Rajshekhar charged that the Congress has struggled to select a candidate. It has consciously nurtured family politics in a democratic system. The son of a minister and MP has been given a by-election ticket. In the last two years, law and order has completely deteriorated in the South Assembly constituency.</p><p><strong>‘Discriminatory policy of officials’</strong></p><p>BJP leader Yashavanth Rao Jadhav stated that during the filing of nominations on March 20th, the vehicles of the ruling Congress leaders were allowed up to the office of the Returning Officer. But the vehicles of other candidates, including the BJP were stopped at a distance of 300 metres from the office of the electoral Officer. The Returning Officers are following a discriminatory policy,’ complained BJP leader Yashwantrao Jadhav.</p>