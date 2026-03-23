<p>Davanagere: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP candidate from Davanagere South assembly constituency Sreenivas Dasakariappa on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming bypolls.</p><p>Speaking to media persons after filling his nomination papers, Dasakariappa reiterated that Congress is the opponent in the bypolls and not the Shamanur family.</p><p>He said that BJP will educate voters about bad governance by Congress in the state over the last three years. "BJP would win Davanagere South seat this time."</p>.Davanagere South Assembly byelection: Congress will placate Muslim leaders over ticket denial, says Siddaramaiah.<p>Yediyurappa also said the the party is confident of winning the seat.</p><p>When questioned whether the bypolls would be an indicator for the next assembly polls, he said "let us see."</p><p>They were accompanied by District BJP unit former president S T Veeresh and others.</p>