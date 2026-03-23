Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davanagere bypoll: BJP's Sreenivas Dasakariappa files nomination, exudes confidence of winning

Speaking to media persons after filling his nomination papers, Dasakariappa reiterated that Congress is the opponent in the bypolls and not the Shamanur family.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 10:24 IST
Karnataka NewsDavanagereBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us