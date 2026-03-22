Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davanagere bypoll: Congress' Sadiq Pailwan announces candidature as rebel candidate

He announced the decision after holding a meeting with his supporters after the party announced that Samartha Shamanur is the Congress candidate for the Davangere South bypolls.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 16:11 IST
Karnataka NewsDavanagereBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us