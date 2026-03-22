<p>Davanagere: It is now official that Congress leader Sadiq Pailwan has decided to face the by-elections to Davanagere South assembly constituency as Congress rebel candidate.</p><p>He announced the decision after holding a meeting with his supporters after the party announced that Samartha Shamanur is the Congress candidate for the Davangere South bypolls.</p><p>He said he was saddened by the fact that the leaders of the minority community have lost the Congress ticket. "I will file my nomination as a rebel candidate of the Congress on March 23."</p><p>He said "I have been demanding a Congress ticket since 2013. The leaders of the minorities and backward classes who are strong in the constituency are being consciously neglected. I am ready to enter the by-election fray on the demand of the voters," he informed.</p>.Davanagere bypoll: BJP accuses Congress of MCC violation by distributing Ramzan food kits.<p>"As a national-level wrestler, I know the pitfalls of playing in the arena. I will not take back the step I have taken. I will not yield to any pressure. I am confident of winning by touring the constituency and convincing the voters," he added.</p><p>Sadiq Pailwan, who had demanded a ticket, had filed his nomination on Friday without a ‘B’ form.</p><p>He recalled that the party high command had assured that it would allow leaders from minority communities to contest the bypolls. </p><p>He also warned that the Muslim community will teach the Congress party a lesson in the upcoming elections. </p>