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Davanagere bypoll: Shamanur Shivashankarappa's grandson Samartha files nomination before Congress announces his name

The byelection has been necessitated following the death of veteran Lingayat leader Shivashankarappa.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:07 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressElectionsDavangereShamanur Shivashankarappa

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