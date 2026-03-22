<p>Davanagere: District Congress Committee President H B Manjappa on Sunday stated that the party will convince local Muslim leaders who are upset about the denial of tickets to the members of the community in the bypolls for Davangere South Assembly constituency.</p><p>Addressing media persons here on Sunday, he claimed that at the state level, the party high command has already taken Muslim community leaders into confidence. "We will go to the houses of Muslim leaders locally and pacify them with valid reasons," he said. </p><p>"We will work to bring all communities, including Muslims, together," he added.</p><p><strong>Nomination filing tomorrow</strong></p><p>Samartha Shamanur will officially file his nomination as a Congress candidate on Monday. He will offer prayers to the goddess Durgambika Devi at 10 am. After that, he will garland the Shivaji statue and offer prayers at Hazrat Shawali Dargah.</p>.Karnataka: Congress fields Meti's son Umesh, Shamanur's grandson Samarth for bypolls.<p>"Then a grand procession will be taken out from Halepete to city corporation office after passing through Hagedibba Circle, Gandhinagar, Azad Nagar, Ahmed Nagar, Charlie Pailwan Circle, Hasabavi Circle, Chamarajpet Main Road, Mandipet, Railway Underpass, P.B. Road," he said.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and many other ministers and Congress leaders will participate in the procession. More than 25,000 people are expected to be present.</p><p>"The Congress has not distributed any food kit to the Muslim community. If Minister S S Mallikarjun's supporters or party workers personally distributed them, the party is not responsible," he clarified.</p><p>Congress leader Ayub Pailwan warned that if Congress leaders and activists from the community attend the meeting convened by JD(S) leaders in the city on Monday (March 23), disciplinary action will be taken against them.</p><p>DHUDA President Dinesh Shetty, party leaders Ningappa G.C., B.H. Veerabhadrappa, Anitabai, K.Chamansab, Mudegowdra Girish, Hanumanthappa, Girish, A.Nagaraj and others were present.</p>