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Davanagere bypoll | 'We will convince local Muslim leaders denied tickets': District Congress chief

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, he claimed that at the state level, the party high command has already taken Muslim community leaders into confidence.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:09 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangereBypolls

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