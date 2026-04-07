<p>Davanagere: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> Research Department Head and National Spokesperson M V Rajeev Gowda charged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>-led government at the Centre has ruined the country's foreign policy. "So, the country is facing a petroleum crisis today."</p><p>Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he said, "Due to the NDA's wrong foreign policy, the country has come to a situation where it has to rely on other countries for oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Petroleum and External Affairs Ministers are responsible for this."</p>.Davanagere by-polls 2026 | Karnataka Labour minister Santosh accused PM Modi of not storing oil.<p>He predicted that the oil price will double the day after the voting for the assembly elections in various states ends.</p><p>Reacting to the BJP's criticism of state government's loan borrowings, MLA Shivalinge Gowda said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has borrowed loans while maintaining financial discipline. But the Centre's loans have gone the wrong way." </p><p>"Let the BJP come to an open debate on this," he dared. Pulakeshi Nagar MLA AC Srinivas, leaders D Basavaraj, Raghu Dodderi, and Suresh were also there.</p>