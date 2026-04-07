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Davanagere bypolls | Country facing petroleum crisis due to NDA's wrong foreign policy: Congress

Reacting to the BJP's criticism of state government's loan borrowings, MLA Shivalinge Gowda said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has borrowed loans while maintaining financial discipline."
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaforeign policyNDAPetroleumDavanagere

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