Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davanagere bypolls | 'Make us win this match by huge margin': Mohammad Azharuddin campaigns for Congress candidate

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined the procession near Kayipete’s Basaveshwara Temple, where he had earlier offered prayers.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 11:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDavanagereBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us