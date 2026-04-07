<p>Davanagere: Former Indian cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin asked voters "not to run out" him in this match (bypolls to Davanagere South) and ensure that the match (bypoll) is won by a huge margin.</p><p>He was campaigning for Congress nominee Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun here on Tuesday. He said "I have come here with lot of difficulty. So don't make run out and ensure the match is won by a huge margin. The victory of Samarth is certain. But he must win by margin of more than 25,000 votes which is important. Anybody can win the election by a margin of one, two or five thousand votes.</p><p>He stated that the future of youths in Congress. There is no other party that provides future for them. Congress is highly secular party and it takes Minorities, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other communities together. So, it has been in the country for many decades. He asked the voters to press the button 3 on electronic voting machine on April 9 in the bypolls to Davangere South assembly constituency.</p>.Congress workers luring voters with cheap sarees and cookers: Swabhimani Balagana Karnataka president. <p>He said, with the grace of God, the family(S S Mallikarjun) has two political power. Mallikarjun is the minister, his wife Prabha Mallikarjun is MP and now Samarth is facing the MLA polls. So hold this family tightly so that they can se more progress in the constituency. Development works have been implemented in the constituency and you(voters) must be thankful to Shamanur family. Congress has given guarantees.</p><p>Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyan Ganshi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC leader K C Venugopal are working for people's welfare. Guarantees need to be rewarded with the victory of Congress by a huge margin. He predicted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister with the grace of God. </p><p>KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Congress nominee Samarth Shamanur, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, Rajya Sabha member Nazeer Hussain, N A Haris and others were present.</p>