<p>Davanagere: On Monday, fear gripped the Davanagere district court as it received a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/city-court-gets-hoax-bomb-threat-3705901"> bomb threat.</a> The district judge received a mail threatening that an explosive had been placed on the premises of the court. The police, who rushed to the spot after receiving the information, sent everyone outside the court out. </p>.Kodagu district court receives bomb threat email.<p>Lawyers, judges and clients are waiting outside the court. The bomb squad and dog squad are conducting an inspection. </p>