<p>Davangere: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Congress leaders will try to convince Muslim leaders who are upset with the denial of party ticket to the community for the byelection to the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.</p><p>Addressing media persons at the helipad in the city on Monday, he said Muslim leaders would be given representation in the government in the coming days. The Congress nominee, Samarth Shamanur, would win the Davanagere South seat, he said.</p><p>Recalling that Congress candidates have defeated the sons of former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy in the elections, Siddaramaiah said that defeating the BJP in this bypoll would not be an uphill task.</p><p>He claimed that the minorities, backward classes and the poor were with the Congress and that the Congress had delivered the promises made during the polls.</p><p>He also said that Congress leaders would convince Sadiq Pailwan to withdraw his nomination papers.</p><p>Polling for the byelections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies is scheduled for April 9. </p><p>When asked about BJP leaders' remark that the byelections would be an indicator to the next Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said the BJP would not win the bypolls.</p><p>On the Assembly elections in five States, he said the BJP would lose all five States.</p><p>The Chief Minister was accompanied by his deputy D K Shivakumar. </p><p>The duo arrived in Davangere from Bengaluru to accompany Samarth while filling nomination papers.</p>