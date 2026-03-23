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Davanagere South Assembly byelection: Congress will placate Muslim leaders over ticket denial, says Siddaramaiah

Samarth Shamanur files nomination papers; CM says minorities, backward classes and the poor are with Congress.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 08:00 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDavangerebyelection

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